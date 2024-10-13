Layden Robinson Injury: Not suiting up Week 6

Robinson (ankle/wrist) is inactive for Sunday's game versus Houston.

Robinson came into the weekend with a designation of questionable due to ankle and wrist injuries, and he'll be held out of Sunday's matchup with the Texans. The rookie fourth-round draft pick started four of New England's first five games of the season and was on the field for 81 percent of the team's offensive snaps during that stretch. The Patriots' starting offensive line has shifted frequently during the early part of the campaign due to injuries.