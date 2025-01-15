Fantasy Football
Lucky Jackson News: Will remain in Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

The Vikings signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Jackson spent the entire 2024 campaign on the Vikings' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He wasn't elevated to the active roster, but he will stay in Minnesota and be on the 90-man roster March 12 when the new league year starts. Jackson will participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp with the Vikings in the hopes of making the 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

