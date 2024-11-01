Maason Smith Injury: Set to miss another contest

Smith (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against Philadelphia, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Smith will sit out a third straight game, as he's dealing with an ankle injury. The rookie second-round draft pick did manage to log a trio of limited practices this week, so he'll look to return to game action Sunday, Nov. 10 against Minnesota. Jordan Jefferson could again see a smattering of defensive snaps with Smith sidelined.