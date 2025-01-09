Fantasy Football
Malachi Corley News: Plays sparingly as rookie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Corley caught three of six targets for 16 yards and rushed twice for 26 yards in nine games in 2024.

Corley didn't see the field much as a rookie, and what would have been his best play was marred by a brain cramp, as he celebrated prematurely and dropped the ball before crossing the goal line on an 18-yard run against the Texans in Week 9. The 2024 third-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky was known for gaining yards after the catch in college, but Corley didn't get many chances to showcase those skills in his first NFL season.

Malachi Corley
New York Jets
