Malik Nabers News: Leading receiving in loss

Nabers caught five of 10 targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 14-11 loss to the Saints.

While it wasn't an efficient performance, Nabers led the Giants in receiving yards and tied for the team lead in catches with Tyrone Tracy and Daniel Bellinger. Nabers hasn't gotten into the end zone since Week 3, but the rookie wideout has caught at least five passes in six straight games despite the team's QB turmoil, posting a 41-392-0 line on 66 targets. Nabers will try to take advantage of an exploitable secondary in Week 15 against the Ravens.