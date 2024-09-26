Malik Washington Injury: Still limited in practice

Washington (quadriceps) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Washington was also practicing on a limited basis Week 3, prior to being ruled out for Miami's loss to the Seahawks. The rookie sixth-round pick will now work to get healthy in time to make his regular-season debut versus the Titans on Monday. Washington may need to log at least one full practice session Friday or Saturday in order to be cleared for Week 4.