Malik Washington Injury: Still limited in practice

Washington (quadriceps) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Washington was also practicing on a limited basis Week 3, prior to being ruled out for Miami's loss to the Seahawks. The rookie sixth-round pick will now work to get healthy in time to make his regular-season debut versus the Titans on Monday. Washington may need to log at least one full practice session Friday or Saturday in order to be cleared for Week 4.

Malik Washington
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Written By RotoWire Staff