Malik Washington News: Ends rookie season with four grabs

Washington secured four of five targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 32-20 loss to the Jets.

Washington's rookie year got off to a quiet start, with just 10 grabs for 54 yards across his first 10 regular-season appearances, but in his last four games the sixth-rounder managed a 16-169-0 line on 20 targets. To see Washington compile some late-season momentum as a rookie is encouraging as to his future prospects, especially with the development of Tyreek Hill seemingly wanting to move on from the Dolphins. If he can string together a strong offseason, Washington could earn a key role behind Jaylen Waddle for the 2025 campaign.