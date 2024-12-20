Malik Washington News: Set for expanded role

With both Jaylen Waddle (knee) and Dee Eskridge (knee) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Washington is likely to see an expanded role on offense, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Tyreek Hill, Washington and River Cracraft are the Dolphins' lone healthy wide receivers currently on the 53-man roster. Miami does have a trio of wideouts on the practice squad, which includes Erik Ezukanma, Tarik Black and Isaiah McKenzie. After Waddle got hurt last week versus Houston, Washington stepped in and played a season-high 59 percent of the offensive snaps and led the team in receiving with a 5-52-0 line on six targets.