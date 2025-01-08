Malik Willis Injury: Limited by thumb issue

Willis was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a right thumb injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Willis joined No. 1 QB Jordan Love with a cap on his reps to begin the week, but the former's health concern wasn't known before Wednesday, while the latter's right elbow issue has been the dominant talking point as Green Bay prepares for Sunday's wild-card contest at Philadelphia. There seems to be hope in the Packers' facility that Love will be able to suit up this weekend, but Willis could be tasked with filling in again of Love doesn't make it all the way back. In his seven appearances (two starts) for the team this season, Willis has completed 40 of 54 passes for 550 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, notched 20 carries for 138 yards and another TD and lost his only fumble.