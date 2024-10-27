Malik Willis News: Fills in for starter, maintains W

Willis completed four of five pass attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for 23 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over Jacksonville.

Willis entered Sunday's contest in the third quarter after starter Jordan Love (groin) exited due to injury. Green Bay's backup performed well in the win, holding a lead handed to him by the starter early in the second half. Willis would be making his third start in place of Love should the latter sit out next Sunday's tilt against the Lions. In two prior starts for Green Bay, Willis produced three touchdowns to no interceptions.