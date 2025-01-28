Malik Willis News: Shines in relief role

Willis recorded 550 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 138 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown over seven appearances in 2024.

The Packers acquired Willis from the Titans less than two weeks before the regular season began, and that proved to be a pivotal move, as he led the Packers to victory in both Weeks 2 and 3 while filling in for an injured Jordan Love. The sample size was small, but Willis posted a sterling 124.8 quarterback rating in 2024, which put him back on the map after a nondescript start to his career. Willis has one year remaining on his rookie contract, so barring a trade to a team that may be interested in him as a starter, he will be back in Green Bay for another go-around.