Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Marcus Jones headshot

Marcus Jones Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Jones (groin/illness) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jones grabbed his first interception of the regular season during the Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Texans, but the 2022 third-round pick appears to have picked up a groin injury in the process. He's also dealing with an illness, and Jones could miss the flight to London for Week 7 against the Jaguars if he's unable to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days. Jones has accrued 22 tackles (17 solo) and one interception through the first six games of the regular season.

Marcus Jones
New England Patriots
More Stats & News