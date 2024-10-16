Marcus Jones Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Jones (groin/illness) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jones grabbed his first interception of the regular season during the Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Texans, but the 2022 third-round pick appears to have picked up a groin injury in the process. He's also dealing with an illness, and Jones could miss the flight to London for Week 7 against the Jaguars if he's unable to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days. Jones has accrued 22 tackles (17 solo) and one interception through the first six games of the regular season.