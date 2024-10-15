Marcus Jones News: Picks off Stroud in Week 6 loss

Jones finished Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Texans with three tackles (two solo) and one interception.

Jones was in the right place at the right time Sunday, as tight end Dalton Schultz bobbled a pass from C.J. Stroud in the Patriots' end zone, which Jones picked off and returned for 35 yards. It was Jones' third interception of his NFL career and his first since Week 15 of the 2022 season. Jones is up to 22 tackles (17 solo), two passes defended and one interception through the first six games of the regular season.