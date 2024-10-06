Marcus Mariota News: Serving as backup QB

Mariota (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Mariota landed on injured reserve just before the season opener due to a chest injury, which was reclassified as a pectoral issue during Week 5 prep after the Commanders designated him for return Wednesday and were required to list him on the practice report. He remained questionable for Sunday even after the team activated him Saturday, but now that he's deemed active, he'll act as the top backup to starting quarterback and rookie sensation Jayden Daniels.