Mark Andrews News: Helps push team to next round

Andrews had two receptions on three targets for 27 yards while taking two carries for five yards in Saturday's wild-card round win over the Steelers.

Andrews has recorded short rushing attempts this season as the Ravens emulated the Eagles' "tush push" as made famous by Jalen Hurts during the team's Super Bowl run in 2022. The veteran tight end saw his number called twice Saturday in order to convert two short fourth-and-short attempts. Andrews' final stat line wasn't very appealing from a fantasy perspective, despite his positive impact on the playoff game's result.