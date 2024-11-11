MarShawn Lloyd Injury: Has practice window opened

The Packers designated Lloyd (ankle) for return from injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

As the Packers returned from their bye week, they appear poised to get back the rookie third-round pick for the first time since he suffered a sprained ankle during a Week 2 win against the Colts. The team's top running back Josh Jacobs seemed to intimate as much earlier Monday, telling Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, "I'm excited to see him go this week." Emanuel Wilson and recently Chris Brooks have been spelling Jacobs out of the backfield, but Lloyd could soon join them if he shows well enough in practice this week.