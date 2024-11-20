MarShawn Lloyd Injury: Moves to NFI list

The Packers placed Lloyd (ankle/hamstring/appendix) on the non-football illness list Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Green Bay designated Lloyd for return from injured reserve last Wednesday, opening a 21-day window in which to get him back on the active roster for the first time since he sprained his ankle Week 2 against the Colts. Only two days later, though, he felt pain in his side and then was diagnosed with appendicitis. The Packers activated him from IR on Monday with the anticipation that they'd place him on a different reserve list in the near future, which now has come to pass. This move allows the team to get the rookie third-round pick back later this season once he completes his recovery, but in the meantime Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks will continue to earn the backfield reps that don't go to starter Josh Jacobs on game days.