MarShawn Lloyd Injury: Not ready to return to practice

Lloyd (ankle) is not quite ready to return to practice with the Packers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Lloyd was eligible to return to practice Wednesday after four weeks on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but he isn't in a place to return yet. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that the running back is "getting closer" and when asked if Lloyd would be able to practice next week, LaFleur answered by saying "we'll see." The running back has been limited to just 10 offensive snaps this season, turning six carries into 15 yards while catching one pass for three yards. Once healthy, Lloyd will compete with Emanuel Wilson for reps behind Josh Jacobs in the backfield with Green Bay.