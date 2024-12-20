Marvin Mims News: Four touches against Chargers

Mims caught three of five targets for 62 yards and rushed once for three yards in Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

Mims played 47 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps, a season high for the speedy wideout. The second-year receiver's five targets matched a season high, as well, pointing toward an effort to get the Oklahoma product more involved in Denver's offense. As rookie quarterback Bo Nix has developed this season, the Broncos have found more success moving the ball through the air and spreading targets around to several pass catchers each week. Mims should continue to benefit from more dynamic play calling, but he'll continue to be difficult to trust for consistent production while competing for targets with fellow wideouts Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin. Next up for the Broncos is a Week 17 matchup against the Bengals.