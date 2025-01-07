Mason McCormick Injury: Working to play Saturday

McCormick (hand) said Tuesday his fracture is feeling better and that his status for Saturday's wild-card playoff matchup against the Ravens will come down to how much he's able to do in practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McCormick's practice activity, or lack thereof, will likely determine whether he's able to play with a brace on his broken left hand during Saturday's playoff contest. In the event that McCormick were to miss any time, Spencer Anderson and Max Scharping would be candidates to fill in at guard.