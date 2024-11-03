Mason Rudolph News: Drawing third straight start

Rudolph is set to start Sunday against New England with Will Levis (shoulder) inactive, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Rudolph will lead the Tennessee offense for the third straight game as Levis continues to recover from an AC joint sprain. He's struggled overall, recording three total touchdowns as opposed to four turnovers. Those did come in tough matchups on the road against the Bills and Lions, so Rudolph may see slightly improved results in his first home start against the Patriots.