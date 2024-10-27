Mason Rudolph News: Fades after hot start

Rudolph completed 22 of 38 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 52-14 loss to the Titans. He added four rushes for 29 yards and an additional touchdown.

Rudolph looked prepared to match Jared Goff and the Lions, as he overcame an early interception to lead the Titans to a pair of touchdown drives by early in the second quarter. He found himself in the end zone to conclude both, first on an 11-yard scramble and then with a five-yard toss to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Rudolph and the Titans faded quickly from there, however, as he competed nine of 15 passes for only 46 yards across the final two quarters. He has offered a modest improvement in production for Tennessee's skill-position players, but it seems likely that the Titans will turn back to Will Levis (shoulder) once the latter is healthy.