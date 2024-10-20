Mason Rudolph News: Fails to move offense

Rudolph completed 25 of 40 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Bills. He added five rushes for 13 yards with a lost fumble.

Rudolph drew his first start as a Titan with Will Levis (shoulder) sidelined. He got off to a relatively strong start, leading the team to a pair of scoring drives by early in the second quarter. Across those two possessions, he combined to complete nine of 11 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. However, Rudolph failed to lead Tennessee to any points after that while leading a very inefficient passing offense. Rudolph could be under center again for a Week 8 matchup against the Lions, which would present a more favorable matchup.