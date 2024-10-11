Mason Rudolph News: Returning to bench vs. Colts

Rudolph will return to a backup role Sunday against the Colts, as coach Brian Callahan confirmed Friday that Will Levis will start, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Rudolph entered in relief after Levis hurt his shoulder in the first quarter of Tennessee's 31-12 Week 4 win over the Dolphins, but Levis has regained health coming out of the Week 5 bye. Rudolph will remain next in line should the Titans opt for a change under center, be it due to another injury or performance-related reasons.