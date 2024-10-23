Mason Rudolph News: Trending toward Week 8 start

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Wednesday that Will Levis (shoulder) will "probably" get another week to rest, in which case Rudolph will be called upon to start Sunday on the road against Detroit, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Rudolph is coming off a tough showing during Tennessee's 34-10 loss to the Bills in Week 7, his first start as a Titan. Versus Buffalo, Rudolph completed 25 of 40 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also lost a fumble and rushed five times for 13 yards. With DeAndre Hopkins (lower leg) having been dealt to Kansas City, Rudolph will now only have Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Jha'Quan Jackson available at the wide recover position against a Lions defense that's allowed the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns to opposing teams on the season, if he indeed draws another start with Levis sidelined.