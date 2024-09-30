Mason Rudolph News: Wins after replacing injured Levis

Rudolph completed nine of 17 passes for 85 yards, without a touchdown or interception, after replacing an injured Will Levis (shoulder) in the first quarter of Monday's 31-12 win over the Dolphins.

Rudolph's turnover-free football was a breath of fresh air as the Titans rode their defense and running game to their first win of the season. Coach Brian Callahan said after the game that the decision to ride Rudolph was purely injury-related, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. With a Week 5 bye to recover, Levis likely will reclaim the starting job Week 6 against the Colts. Levis threw his sixth interception of the season prior to getting hurt, so his leash may be getting shorter, though Rudolph didn't exactly light it up Monday.