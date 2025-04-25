Mason Taylor News: Lands with Jets

The Jets selected Taylor in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 42nd overall.

Tight end was a glaring need for the Jets in this draft, and they managed to wait until the second round and still get one of the best prospects at the position. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Mason starred at LSU as a three-year starter. He had at least 35 receptions in each of his three years at LSU and had an expanded role in 2024 with 55 grabs for 546 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor did not test at the combine but ran a 4.68 40-yard dash at the LSU Pro Day at 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds. He has a fantasy-relevant skill set, and the landing spot couldn't be better for production early in his career.