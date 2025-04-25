Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Mason Taylor headshot

Mason Taylor News: Lands with Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Jets selected Taylor in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 42nd overall.

Tight end was a glaring need for the Jets in this draft, and they managed to wait until the second round and still get one of the best prospects at the position. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Mason starred at LSU as a three-year starter. He had at least 35 receptions in each of his three years at LSU and had an expanded role in 2024 with 55 grabs for 546 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor did not test at the combine but ran a 4.68 40-yard dash at the LSU Pro Day at 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds. He has a fantasy-relevant skill set, and the landing spot couldn't be better for production early in his career.

Mason Taylor
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now