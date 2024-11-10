Fantasy Football
Matt Gay

Matt Gay News: Makes two field goals Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 8:26pm

Gay made both of his field-goal tries and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's Week 10 loss to Buffalo.

Gay wasn't really challenged, as his field goals came from 27 and 23 yards, respectively, but he nonetheless did his job in making all four of his kicks. The veteran placekicker has made multiple field goals in each of his past seven contests, giving him a solid floor in fantasy leagues. However, he's gone just 2-for-5 on attempts of 50-plus yards this year after making 15 of 22 tries from that distance across the previous two campaigns.

Matt Gay
Indianapolis Colts
