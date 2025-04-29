Matt Gay News: New kicker for Commanders

Gay signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with Washington on Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Gay's deal is fully guaranteed and reportedly coincides with the release of veteran incumbent Zane Gonzales. Across 16 regular-season appearances with Indianapolis in 2024, Gay converted 31 of 37 field-goal attempts (84 percent), with all six of his misses coming from 50-plus yards out. He also converted all 33 of his extra-point tries.