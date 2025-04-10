Matt Gay News: Released by Indianapolis

The Colts released Gay on Thursday.

Gay inked a four-year, $22.5 million deal with Indianapolis in 2023 and was reliable as a kicker from inside 50 in 2024, so his release comes as a surprise. The decision to move on from Gay is seemingly related to the fact that he missed six of his nine field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards out last year, recording an 80 percent conversion rate overall (31 of 37) across 16 regular-season appearances. The transaction leaves Spencer Shrader as the only kicker on the Colts' roster.