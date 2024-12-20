Matt Milano Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Milano (biceps/groin) will be a limited participant in the Bills' final practice of the week and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano suffered a groin injury this past weekend against the Lions and had to exit the matchup in the second half. He'll now be limited in Buffalo's final practice before the weekend, and he's in jeopardy of missing his twelfth full outing of the season. Friday's practice should give a better indication on whether he'll see the field or not, but the decision may not be made until Sunday afternoon before kickoff.