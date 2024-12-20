Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Milano headshot

Matt Milano Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 8:43am

Milano (biceps/groin) will be a limited participant in the Bills' final practice of the week and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano suffered a groin injury this past weekend against the Lions and had to exit the matchup in the second half. He'll now be limited in Buffalo's final practice before the weekend, and he's in jeopardy of missing his twelfth full outing of the season. Friday's practice should give a better indication on whether he'll see the field or not, but the decision may not be made until Sunday afternoon before kickoff.

Matt Milano
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now