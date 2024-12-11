Fantasy Football
Matt Prater Injury: Team still eying late-season return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that he remains hopeful Prater (knee) will return from injured reserve this season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prater is working his way back from October surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee. The 40-year-old has missed the Cardinals' last nine games while recovering from the procedure, and with Arizona not yet ready to open his 21-day practice window Wednesday, Prater appears safe to rule out for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Chad Ryland has stepped in as the Cardinals' kicker while Prater has been sidelined.

