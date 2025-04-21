Mekhi Blackmon Injury: Nearing return to full strength

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Blackmon is finishing up his ACL rehab and is expected to return to football activities by the end of the spring, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Blackmon tore his ACL during the first practice of Minnesota's training camp in 2024, ending his second pro season before it even started. Now, it looks like he has a good chance to enter this year's training camp with a clean slate. With Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin looking unlikely to play for the Vikings again in 2025, Blackmon may currently be one of the team's most encouraging assets at cornerback besides Byron Murphy.