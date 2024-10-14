Micah Parsons Injury: Could miss Week 8

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that he's unsure if Parsons (ankle) will play in Dallas' Week 8 matchup against the 49ers after the bye, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The 2021 first-round pick has been sidelined for the past two games after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the Cowboys' Week 4 win over the Giants, and McCarthy's comments Monday indicate Parsons is still ways away from returning to the field. McCarthy added that Parsons has been "making progress" and that "this is a big week" for his recovery process, as Dallas doesn't play again until Oct. 27. Next week's practice participation will provide a better indication of whether Parsons will be able to return in Week 8.