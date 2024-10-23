Micah Parsons Injury: DNP to open week

Parsons (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session.

Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Cowboys' Week 4 win over the Giants, which caused him to miss the following two contests. Dallas is coming off a Week 7 bye, but even with the additional rest, it appears Parsons still has some progress to make before returning to regular-season action. The 2021 first-round pick would have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday or Friday in order to have a shot at playing against the 49ers on Sunday.