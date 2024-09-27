Micah Parsons Injury: High-ankle sprain confirmed

Parsons has been confirmed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Thursday's 20-15 road win against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Typically, such an injury would result in a multi-week absence, but Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The FAN on Friday that Parsons is "week-to-week," and the team hasn't "ruled him out for this week." Coach Mike McCarthy later told Ed Werder of Channel 8 Dallas that Parsons will get a second opinion on his ankle, and that the pass rusher is expected to play again this season. Dallas has a Week 7 bye on the schedule, so if Parsons indeed misses time and also isn't placed on IR, a return to action Sunday, Oct. 27 at San Francisco may be a reasonable outcome.