Micah Parsons Injury: Likely missing Week 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 30, 2024 at 9:30pm

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that the Cowboys are preparing to be without Parsons (ankle) in Week 5, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Parsons was spotted wearing a boot and using a scooter earlier Monday after suffering a high-ankle sprain during the Cowboys' Week 4 win over the Giants, so it's no surprise the team is preparing to be without him Sunday night. While Parsons continues recovering from his ankle issue, expect Marshawn Kneeland and Chauncey Golston to see additional reps with the Cowboys' first-team defense.

