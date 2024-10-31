Micah Parsons Injury: Looking unlikely for Week 9

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Parsons (ankle) is "not quite there yet" when asked about the star pass rusher's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCarthy said "I really don't even entertain that thought" when asked about Parsons' odds of retaking the field, and said he won't consider that line of thinking until such time as "[Parsons can] clear the return-to-play" protocols with Dallas' athletic training staff. Parsons has already missed the Cowboys' last three games and he couldn't practice Wednesday. Another 'DNP' listing looks likely Thursday, and it seems as though Dallas is already looking ahead to Week 10 against the Eagles as a more tentative return date for Parsons.