Micah Parsons Injury: Opens week as DNP

Parsons (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Parsons is week-to-week due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 4. It kept him out of the Cowboys' Week 5 victory over the Steelers, and unless he can practice in a limited capacity this week, he is in jeopardy of being sidelined for Sunday's game against the Lions. Carl Lawson and Tyrus Wheat will see extended playing time in Parson's absence after primary backup Marshawn Kneeland (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.