Micah Parsons Injury: Remains sidelined

Parsons (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Parsons is improving, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, but he's still not yet ready to practice. The star pass rusher has already missed the team's last three games, since suffering the injury in Week 4 against the Giants. Considering the time missed, starting the week with a DNP is likely not good for his prospects of suiting up this Sunday against the Falcons. However, his status for Thursday and Friday will still be worth monitoring to see if the Penn State product has taken any steps in the right direction as he continues to work to return from a high-ankle sprain.