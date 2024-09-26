Micah Parsons Injury: Suffers apparent leg injury

Parsons was taken to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPNreports.

Parsons limped off the field earlier in the game but managed to return. He was examined in the blue tent in the fourth quarter and was spotted without his left shoe off before heading to the locker room. The exact nature of the injury remains unclear, and coach Mike McCarthy declined to give an update after the game, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.