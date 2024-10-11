Micah Parsons Injury: Won't return for Week 6

Parsons (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Parsons will now miss his second consecutive game as he continues to recover from the high-ankle sprain sustained in the Cowboys' Week 4 win over the Giants. Dallas' bye comes in Week 7, so Parsons will have an extra week to recover before taking the field again. Expect Tyrus Wheat and Carl Lawson to see increased work with the Cowboys' first-team defensive line in Parsons' stead.