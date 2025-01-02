Fantasy Football
Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons Injury: Working through wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Parsons (wrist) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

The Cowboys held a walkthrough Wednesday, so Parsons may have picked up the injury during Dallas' Week 17 loss to Philadelphia. His practice participation Friday will indicate his chances of playing in Sunday's regular-season finale against Washington. In the eight games he's played since returning from an ankle injury, Parsons has logged 25 tackles (16 solo), including 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys

