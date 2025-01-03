Micah Parsons News: Past wrist issue

Parsons (wrist) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Parsons popped up on the Cowboys' injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a wrist issue. However, he upgraded to full participation Friday, suggesting that he's recovered in time to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. The All-Pro edge rusher has recorded 9.5 sacks across just 12 games this season, and he'll look to put pressure on rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in Dallas' regular-season finale.