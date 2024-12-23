Michael Carter News: Moves back to practice squad

Carter reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Carter made his season debut Sunday in Carolina and ended the contest as Arizona's lead runner after James Conner suffered a knee injury. Overall, Carter played 25 of 70 offensive snaps in the overtime loss, recording five carries for 18 yards and a team-high five catches (on five targets) for 30 yards. DeeJay Dallas also got in the act with a one-yard TD reception on 16 plays. There hasn't been a definitive update on Conner's health, but with Emari Demercado (back) on injured reserve and Trey Benson (ankle) out Week 16, Carter could be a regular out of the Cardinals backfield this coming Sunday at the Rams.