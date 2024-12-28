Fantasy Football
Michael Carter headshot

Michael Carter News: Steps up in Conner's absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 8:54pm

Carter rushed 13 times for 70 yards and brought in both targets for 11 yards in the Cardinals' 13-9 loss to the Rams on Saturday night.

The journeyman back unexpectedly was handed the reins of the Cardinals' ground attack after James Conner exited the game in the first half with a knee injury. With Trey Benson (ankle) inactive, Carter took over as the lead back and consistently put together productive runs while compiling his highest rushing yardage total since Week 9 of the 2022 season. If the Cardinals opt to shut Conner down for the regular-season finale against the 49ers, Carter should have a solid complementary role, at minimum, in that game assuming Benson is also active.

