Michael Pittman Injury: Appears likely to play Sunday

Pittman (back) is listed as questionable but is considered likely to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter's report aligns with what James Boyd of The Athletic previously reported Friday, but it's further confirmation that Pittman appears to be on the right side of the questionable tag ahead of Sunday's date with Miami. The Colts are going back to Anthony Richardson under center, which can't be viewed as a positive for Pittman's fantasy prospects after he posted receiving lines of 4-31-0, 3-21-0 and 4-36-0 across Weeks 1 through 3 with Richardson at the controls. Pittman has 100 yards and/or one touchdown in all three games with Joe Flacco either starting or playing most of the contest.