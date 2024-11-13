Michael Pittman Injury: Estimated as full participant

Pittman (back) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

The Colts held a walk-through session Wednesday, and Pittman's listing as a full participant seemingly indicates that the wideout is making good progress after sitting out this past Sunday's loss to the Bills with a lingering back issue. Indianapolis is expected to hold a more traditional practice session Thursday, and assuming Pittman is once again a full participant in that session, he should be in the clear to play this Sunday versus the Jets. If Pittman is back in the lineup Sunday, he'll be on the receiving end of passes from Anthony Richardson, who has been reinstalled as Indianapolis' starting quarterback following a two-gam benching.