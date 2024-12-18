Michael Pittman Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice
Pittman (back) didn't practice Wednesday.
Pittman logged a 96 percent snap share in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos, en route to catching six of his nine targets for 58 yards and lost a fumble. The wideout has been managing a back issue of late, so there's a chance that his absence from practice Wednesday was maintenance-related, rather than indicative of a setback. Either way, Thursday's injury report will provide added context with regard to Pittman's status for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now