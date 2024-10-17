Michael Wilson Injury: Tending to ankle issue

Wilson was a limited practice participant Thursday due to an ankle injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals' receiving corps had one known health concern prior to the team posting its first Week 7 injury report. Rookie Marvin Harrison wore a non-contact jersey Thursday in the wake of suffering a concussion this past Sunday at Green Bay and eventually went down as limited. Wilson joined Harrison with a cap on his practice reps, leaving both players question marks as Arizona prepares to face the Chargers on Monday Night Football.